Utah cyclists share why they ride in 200th anniversary year of the bicycle's invention
Orin Bishop and other members of his family watch as competitors pass his home near Woodland in stage seven of the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. This year marks 200 years since Baron Karl von Drais invented the first bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|Jun 28
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|Jun 28
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC