Utah businesses warned of OSHA poster...

Utah businesses warned of OSHA poster scam

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Utah Labor Commission is warning employers in the state to avoid falling victim to individuals and organizations that claim to sell posters from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to be posted in their businesses to comply with OSHA regulations. According to a statement from the commission, these solicitors contact Utah businesses by phone, letter, or personal visit and claim to be an OSHA compliance officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16) Jun 28 truth unveiled 3
The Black Man is "God"! Jun 28 truth unveiled 2
Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem... Jun 28 elder jonah 2
Women are really BASTARDS! Jun 28 tell truth 2
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC