Utah businesses warned of OSHA poster scam
The Utah Labor Commission is warning employers in the state to avoid falling victim to individuals and organizations that claim to sell posters from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to be posted in their businesses to comply with OSHA regulations. According to a statement from the commission, these solicitors contact Utah businesses by phone, letter, or personal visit and claim to be an OSHA compliance officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|Jun 28
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|Jun 28
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC