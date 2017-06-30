Tech startup Podium to add over 400 new jobs
Currently headquartered in Lehi, Podium has seen meteoric success since debuting its customer interaction software in 2014. The company will add over 400 high-paying jobs and $10 million in capital investment for new Utah headquarters over the next five years.
