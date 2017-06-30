Man convicted in murder case now want...

Man convicted in murder case now wanted for making fake documents

15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A man who has already served prison time in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in 2008 now faces charges of manufacturing fake documents such as Social Security cards, drivers' licenses and green cards, according to charging documents. Last month, Alexis Ivan Rodriguez, 26, of Midvale, was charged in 3rd District Court with eight counts of producing a false identification document, a second-degree felony, and seven counts of possessing a forgery device, a third-degree felony.

Chicago, IL

