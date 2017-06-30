Jim Bennett: Update on United Utah Party and my 2017 special election campaign
Jim Bennett, executive director, talks as a citizens' group announces the formation of the United Utah Party - a new political party in Utah that aims to appeal to moderate Republicans, Democrats and independents who are dissatisfied with the current two-party system - during a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 22, 2017. The United Utah Party's lawsuit against the Lieutenant Governor's Office to get me on the ballot for the special election to fill Jason Chaffetz' seat had its first hearing on June 26, and it went far, far better than I could have possibly imagined.
