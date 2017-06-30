Groups say ACA repeal without replacement could hurt 200K Utahns

Two organizations warned Monday that repealing the Affordable Care Act without legislation in place to immediately replace it is a major gamble that could cause as many as 200,000 Utahns to lose their health insurance, many of them within months of the law being killed. The Utah Health Policy Project, a think tank and nonprofit enrollment network that helps people obtain insurance, and Voices for Utah's Children, an advocacy group that pushes for policies supporting various childhood wellness metrics, believe federal lawmakers would run a significant risk by banking on the passage of a replacement health care bill at a later date.

