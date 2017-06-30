Frank R. Pignanelli and LaVarr Webb: Political fireworks lighting up Utah and the nation
We wish our readers a happy Independence Day holiday. Stay safe. In deference to the dangerously dry conditions, we'll avoid shooting off real fireworks this year, and instead focus on the political fireworks lighting up Utah and the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|Jun 28
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|Jun 28
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC