Doctor who shot 7 at NYC hospital had made threats to kill

Current, former and possibly future members of the State School Board, the Utah PTA and Utahns for Public Schools have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law passed by the Utah Legislature in 2016 that calls for partisan Utah State Board of Education elections. At a press conference on the steps of state Capitol Tuesday, the plaintiffs said SB78 , sponsored by Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, could result in a partisan curriculum, partisan practices and the employment of partisan school leaders.

