Doctor who shot 7 at NYC hospital had...

Doctor who shot 7 at NYC hospital had made threats to kill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Current, former and possibly future members of the State School Board, the Utah PTA and Utahns for Public Schools have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law passed by the Utah Legislature in 2016 that calls for partisan Utah State Board of Education elections. At a press conference on the steps of state Capitol Tuesday, the plaintiffs said SB78 , sponsored by Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, could result in a partisan curriculum, partisan practices and the employment of partisan school leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16) Jun 28 truth unveiled 3
The Black Man is "God"! Jun 28 truth unveiled 2
Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem... Jun 28 elder jonah 2
Women are really BASTARDS! Jun 28 tell truth 2
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,703 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC