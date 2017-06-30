Ahead of travel ban, brother and sist...

Ahead of travel ban, brother and sister refugees arrive in Utah

Read more: KSL-TV

Utah late Thursday welcomed a brother and sister from the South Sudan - a pair advocates say will likely be the last refugees to resettle in the Beehive State before a key piece of a national travel ban takes effect. Julia Mading, 23, and her brother, Emmanuel, 11, touched down in Salt Lake City Thursday about 9:15 p.m. The siblings greeted refugee advocates, reporters and their uncle, Peter Kuot, who said he has not seen them in over a decade.

Chicago, IL

