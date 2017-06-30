2 dead from E.coli outbreak in Utah polygamous community
This Dec. 16, 2014, file photo, shows Hildale, Utah, sitting at the base of Red Rock Cliff mountains, with its sister city, Colorado City, Ariz., in the foreground. Utah health authorities were investigating Monday, July 3, 2017, what triggered a deadly E.coli outbreak in a mostly-polygamous community on the Utah-Arizona border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|Jun 28
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|Jun 28
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|Jun 28
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC