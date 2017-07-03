2 dead from E.coli outbreak in Utah p...

2 dead from E.coli outbreak in Utah polygamous community

Utah health authorities were investigating Monday what triggered an E.coli outbreak in a mostly-polygamous community on the Utah-Arizona border after the bacteria killed two children and sickened four others. Early indications suggest the E.coli may be linked to contaminated food or exposure to animals - not the town of Hildale's water supply, said David Heaton, spokesman for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department.

