Wind fans the flames of Utah fire that has burned 13 homes
Colten Ledbetter, of the Ruby Mountain Hotshots out of Elko, Nev., walks toward the Incident Command Center as the fire crews return from fighting a wildfire in the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah. Jonathon Hodgkiss of Lone Peak Engines out of Utah accepts a doughnut and lemonade from Skylee Hatch as fire crews return from fighting a wildfire near the ski town of Brian Head Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Panguitch, Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16)
|1 hr
|truth unveiled
|3
|The Black Man is "God"!
|1 hr
|truth unveiled
|2
|Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem...
|1 hr
|elder jonah
|2
|Women are really BASTARDS!
|1 hr
|tell truth
|2
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC