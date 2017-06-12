Why are Utah women underrepresented in high-paying industries?
While the percentage of Utah women in the workplace is only slightly below the national average, women in the Beehive State are exceptionally underrepresented in high-paying industries, according to Neylan McBaine, CEO of The Seneca Council. Though Utah is known for its rugged, outdoor beauty and booming economic growth, it's no secret the state is also home to religious, cultural, political and societal anomalies that have created a unique atmosphere in Utah, which may contribute to the underrepresentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Sun
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC