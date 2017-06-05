Wasatch Front hits first mandatory pollution action of year
As temperatures sizzled toward triple digits Wednesday, the Utah Division of Air Quality issued its first mandatory action alert of the year, urging people to refrain from driving if possible and for sensitive populations to reduce outdoor exertion. The mandatory action was in place for Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah and Carbon counties, with Cache, Tooele, Washington, Duchesne and Uintah counties under voluntary action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May '17
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC