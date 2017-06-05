Wasatch Front hits first mandatory po...

Wasatch Front hits first mandatory pollution action of year

14 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

As temperatures sizzled toward triple digits Wednesday, the Utah Division of Air Quality issued its first mandatory action alert of the year, urging people to refrain from driving if possible and for sensitive populations to reduce outdoor exertion. The mandatory action was in place for Weber, Davis, Salt Lake, Utah and Carbon counties, with Cache, Tooele, Washington, Duchesne and Uintah counties under voluntary action.

Chicago, IL

