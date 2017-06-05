Vineyard charter school upgraded to a warninga status
Vineyard's Franklin Discovery Academy will continue operating after the charter school was lifted from probation and placed on warning status Thursday. The move by the State Charter School board comes four months after allegations surfaced that a student had been targeted for a sexual relationship by a former employee and the firing of an administrator for allegedly failing to act on those claims.
