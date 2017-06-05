Vikings sail into Natural History Mus...

Vikings sail into Natural History Museum of Utah this June

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Jessica Surprenant, an actor portraying fictional character Eymani, talks to Nancy Garen, right, at the new Vikings exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 26, 2017. For Utahns, the new "Vikings: Beyond the Legend" exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah should be more than a casual stop between the dinosaurs and the lapis lazuli.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... 9 hr USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Sat Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Fri mike 1
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... Jun 9 cost of AIPAC 2
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May '17 okimar 7
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC