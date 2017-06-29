UTA's poll says Utahns approve of the agency. Another poll says something different.
As the Utah Transit Authority board heard this week that a poll it commissioned shows two-thirds of residents have a favorable impression of the agency, a board member asked why the same pollster found much different results for a news media client. Dan Jones & Associates found that 68 percent reported favorable impressions of UTA in a poll it did for the agency in February.
