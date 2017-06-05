Utah's Murphy, BYU's Collinsworth qua...

Utah's Murphy, BYU's Collinsworth qualify for NCAA track finals

On a day when the women's programs took center stage at "Track Town USA," two local athletes blazed into the finals of their respective events at the NCAA track and field championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Utah's Grayson Murphy posted a time of 9 minutes, 53.04 seconds in the first heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase to finish third Thursday and book a spot in Saturday's final.

