Utah's Murphy, BYU's Collinsworth qualify for NCAA track finals
On a day when the women's programs took center stage at "Track Town USA," two local athletes blazed into the finals of their respective events at the NCAA track and field championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Utah's Grayson Murphy posted a time of 9 minutes, 53.04 seconds in the first heat of the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase to finish third Thursday and book a spot in Saturday's final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|1 hr
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC