Utah's Lee, three other GOP senators could doom the Senate Republican health care bill
Washington a Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and three other GOP senators said Thursday they will oppose the Senate health care bill, likely dooming the legislation that Republicans had promised to replace Obamacare. Lee and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky said the bill didn't do enough to gut the policies of the Democrats' Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC