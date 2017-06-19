Utah's Lee, three other GOP senators ...

Utah's Lee, three other GOP senators could doom the Senate Republican health care bill

12 hrs ago

Washington a Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and three other GOP senators said Thursday they will oppose the Senate health care bill, likely dooming the legislation that Republicans had promised to replace Obamacare. Lee and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky said the bill didn't do enough to gut the policies of the Democrats' Affordable Care Act.

