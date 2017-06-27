Utahns like what they see in the economy

"Steady, confident expectations for the economy" gave the Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index a 3.3 point bump from May to June, leaving it at 115.2 - a level suggesting "prosperity remains consistently high." That was the conclusion of Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson, noting that consumer confidence in Utah has been above 110 for 13 months now and is 3.7 points higher than a year ago.

