Utahns commemorate the end of slavery, confront the present and look ahead
The Salt Lake Tribune) Nationally renowned drummer Baba Kenyattaa and storyteller Baba Jamal Koram perform during the "The State of Black Utah" town hall shared ideas for improving quality of life, community relations and economic development in UtahA s African American community. The town hall is part of the 28th annual Juneteenth Freedom and Heritage Festival, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
