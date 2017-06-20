Utahn allegedly tried to hire hit man...

Utahn allegedly tried to hire hit man to kill witness - while in jail ...

Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah woman accused of trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband and his new wife now faces another criminal charge. This time, Linda Tracy Gillman is accused of trying to persuade a fellow jail inmate to kill the primary witness in her pending case, where she is charged with two counts of first-degree felony criminal solicitation.

Chicago, IL

