Utaha s members offer prayers after congressman is shot
The Salt Lake Tribune) Congresswoman Mia Love speaks with Kristine and Gene Hughes, two of the three original founders of Natures Sunshine at a 45th anniversary celebration at the company headquarters in Lehi Tuesday April 11. The Salt Lake Tribune) Congresswoman Mia Love speaks with Kristine and Gene Hughes, two of the three original founders of Natures Sunshine at a 45th anniversary celebration at the company headquarters in Lehi Tuesday April 11. Utah's members of Congress offered their prayers and support for a Louisiana congressman and others shot by a gunman in a ballpark just outside Washington on Wednesday. Utah's members were not at the scene of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC