Utah woman who killed boyfriend during an argument over a pagan ceremony is granted parole

9 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah woman who has been behind bars for a decade for killing her boyfriend during an argument over a pagan religious ceremony is slated to be paroled from prison this fall. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole last week set a release date of Nov. 11 for Monika Ann Dilmaghanian, who has been serving a sentence of up to life in prison.

