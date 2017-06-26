Utah wildfire grows to largest active...

Utah wildfire grows to largest active fire in US

2 hrs ago

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake. Firefighters battled high winds Monday as they fought a fire that has grown to 72 square miles and burned 13 homes - larger than any other fire in the country now, state emergency managers said.

Chicago, IL

