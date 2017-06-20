Utah Symphony Presents Summer Communi...

Utah Symphony Presents Summer Community Concert Series

The Utah Symphony today announced the lineup for its 2017 summer community concert series in Salt Lake City, Utah and surrounding areas. The schedule includes The Beatles cover band, Imagine, with the Utah Symphony at Taylorsville Dayzz on June 22, "La La Land in Concert" at USANA Amphitheatre on June 24, Beethoven's Symphony No.

