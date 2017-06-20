Utah Symphony Presents Summer Community Concert Series
The Utah Symphony today announced the lineup for its 2017 summer community concert series in Salt Lake City, Utah and surrounding areas. The schedule includes The Beatles cover band, Imagine, with the Utah Symphony at Taylorsville Dayzz on June 22, "La La Land in Concert" at USANA Amphitheatre on June 24, Beethoven's Symphony No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May '17
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC