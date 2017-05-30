Utah reactions to Paris climate change departure mixed

Clean air advocates, Salt Lake City's mayor and coal critics decried President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate change agreement, but his move brought praise by the state's GOP senators. "I look forward to working with the president to rein in the overregulation of the Obama administration and help America's businesses compete globally," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who added the plan did little to help the environment but had negative impacts on jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.