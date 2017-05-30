Utah reactions to Paris climate change departure mixed
Clean air advocates, Salt Lake City's mayor and coal critics decried President Donald Trump's decision to pull the United States from the Paris climate change agreement, but his move brought praise by the state's GOP senators. "I look forward to working with the president to rein in the overregulation of the Obama administration and help America's businesses compete globally," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who added the plan did little to help the environment but had negative impacts on jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC