Utah Muslim leader blocked from flying returns to US home

A Utah Muslim leader who finally returned home Sunday after being barred from flying to the U.S. last week will push forward with a lawsuit that brought attention to his case to ensure he is afforded free reign of travel in the future, his attorney said Monday. Imam Yussuf Abdi, a U.S. citizen, and his attorneys believe his name is on a government no-fly list where he doesn't belong, lawyer Jim McConkie said.

