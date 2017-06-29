Utah man pleads not guilty in multimi...

Utah man pleads not guilty in multimillion-dollar drug case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

This undated photo provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Shamo, 27, who was arrested at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Shamo, a Utah man charged with running a multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement pleaded not guilty Thursday, June 29, 2017, in a case that authorities say ranks among the largest busts of its kind in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... (Dec '16) Wed truth unveiled 3
The Black Man is "God"! Wed truth unveiled 2
Pioneers & Heroes of The Hebrew Israelite Movem... Wed elder jonah 2
Women are really BASTARDS! Wed tell truth 2
News Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ... Jun 11 USAUSAUSA 11
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
tournepa Jun 9 mike 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,087 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC