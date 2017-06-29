Utah man pleads not guilty in multimillion-dollar drug case

This undated photo provided by the Weber County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Shamo, 27, who was arrested at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Shamo, a Utah man charged with running a multimillion-dollar opioid drug ring out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement pleaded not guilty Thursday, June 29, 2017, in a case that authorities say ranks among the largest busts of its kind in the country.

