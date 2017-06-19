Utah lawmakers might consider allowing higher alcohol content for beer sold in grocery stores
Utah lawmakers might consider increasing the alcohol content allowed in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores as national breweries look at cutting production of 3.2 percent beer because all but two states have abandoned it. SALT LAKE CITY - Utah lawmakers might consider increasing the alcohol content allowed in beer sold in grocery and convenience stores as national breweries look at cutting production of 3.2 percent beer because all but two states have abandoned it.
