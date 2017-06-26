Utah group files 2018 medical marijua...

Utah group files 2018 medical marijuana ballot initiative

Activists who say they are tired of waiting for Utah's conservative Legislature to pass a broad medical marijuana law launched an effort Monday to ask voters next year to pass the law, a move that would bypass state lawmakers. People with chronic, painful conditions who want to use marijuana legally in the state plus other members of a group called the Utah Patients Coalition said lawmakers' rejection of broad medical marijuana laws for three years in a row prompted their ballot initiative drive.

