Utah group files 2018 medical marijuana ballot initiative
Activists who say they are tired of waiting for Utah's conservative Legislature to pass a broad medical marijuana law launched an effort Monday to ask voters next year to pass the law, a move that would bypass state lawmakers. People with chronic, painful conditions who want to use marijuana legally in the state plus other members of a group called the Utah Patients Coalition said lawmakers' rejection of broad medical marijuana laws for three years in a row prompted their ballot initiative drive.
