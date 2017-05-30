Utah food, produce entrepreneurs depend on farmers markets
In a Friday, April 21, 2017 photo, Carrie Call cleans up weeds while preparing her farm for planting season in West Haven, Utah. Over the last decade, the Call family has moved from gardening as a hobby to running a small three acre farm behind their home outside of Ogden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May 9
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May 8
|okimar
|7
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|May 5
|LEARN RUSSIAN
|1
|Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle
|May '17
|Injustice
|1
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr '17
|Utah Jazz
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC