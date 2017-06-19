Utah employment grows, except for mining jobs
Utah's nonfarm payroll employment for May 2017 grew by an estimated 3.1 percent, adding 44,500 jobs to the economy since May 2016. Utah's current employment level registers 1,467,900.
