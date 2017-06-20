Utah Democrats want 3rd District GOP ...

Utah Democrats want 3rd District GOP candidates disqualified from special election

14 hrs ago

The Utah Democratic Party wants all the Republicans running in the 3rd Congressional District to be disqualified from the special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah. Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon filed an objection with the Utah Lieutenant Governor's Office Monday, claiming the 15 GOP candidates broke their own party rules.

Chicago, IL

