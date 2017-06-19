Utah continues to monitor effects of ...

Utah continues to monitor effects of massive Gold King Mine spill

Read more: KSL-TV

No one is quite sure how the long-term effects of the massive Gold King Mine spill will continue to play out in Utah's San Juan River or Lake Powell, but monitoring will persist for years and years. Erica Gaddis, the newly appointed director of the Utah Division of Water Quality, briefed a committee of lawmakers on the situation during a Tuesday hearing, detailing that 540 tons of heavy metals now rest at the bottom of Lake Powell.

Chicago, IL

