Utah blaze caused by torch used to kill weeds

South Piute Agency firefighter Duke Fox prepares water boxes for drinking and other supplies to assist firefighters on the fire line at the Iron County Fairgrounds in Parawan, Utah, Monday, June 19, 2017, to put out a wildfire burning north of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head. Firefighting crews get ready to roll out for the day on the fire line, Monday, June 19, 2017, to put out a wildfire burning north of the southern Utah ski town of Brian Head, Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.