Utah a bounce housea operator charged with abusing three boys he met through business

A bounce house and water slide entertainment business operator was charged Friday with sexually abusing three boys, and police suspect there are other victims. Bryce Johnson, 33, of Heber, was arrested Wednesday after the parents of a 10-year-old boy contacted police, according to charges filed in 4th District Court.



