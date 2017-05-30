USTAR revising role in making Utah te...

USTAR revising role in making Utah tech matter

Economic optimism was running high and state tax revenues were flowing hundreds of millions over expectations back in 2005, which made it a great time for then-Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. to champion a novel, albeit expensive, new initiative that would work to distinguish Utah as a technology and innovation leader. And Huntsman, who in his second year in office had mastered the craft of combining subtle political arm-twisting with finesse to move his policy ideas forward, got what he wanted when SB75 passed the Legislature in 2006, creating the new Utah Science, Technology and Research initiative.

