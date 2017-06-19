Two Utah women dead in possible domes...

Two Utah women dead in possible domestic violence-related murder-suicide in Taylorsville

13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Police found 47-year-old Richelle Horsley dead of multiple gunshot wounds, and nearby they found the body of 49-year-old Fransiska Dastrup, dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke.

