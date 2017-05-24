Trump's withdrawal from Paris climate accord draws mixed Utah reaction
Echoing views voiced earlier by Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch, Rep. Chris Stewart on Thursday welcomed Trump's move, calling the Paris pact "a feel-good measure that will have nearly zero benefit." He cited predictions that 15 years of compliance by all participating nations would only slow the rise of global temperatures "by a mere .07 degree Fahrenheit."
