Trump nominates Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber to keep job
Huber submitted his resignation in March after the Trump administration abruptly called on the top federal prosecutors in 46 jurisdictions to step down. Attorney General Jeff Sessions then appointed Huber as interim U.S. attorney for up to 120 days under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
