(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sister missionaries at the LDS ...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Sister missionaries at the LDS Missionary Training Center in Provo Tuesday June 18, 2013. Since the Utah-based faith lowered the age for women from 21 to 19, it has experienced a dramatic increase in the number of female missionaries.
