Tom Ridge: It is too easy to ship deadly drugs in the mail
As a former governor and the first secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, my number one priority will always be the safety and security of our nation, so it is with alarm that I have watched the rise of the opioid epidemic across the nation. Six Utahns are being killed in this growing epidemic every week, and more people are dying nationwide from drug overdoses than from gun violence and car accidents - combined.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|12 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Sat
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Fri
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
