The Third District Race: Chris Herrod

Former State Representative Chris Herrod of Provo stands out in a crowded field of candidates, in part because of his understanding of international affairs. Herrod said he has deep roots in Utah, but has lived in Western Europe and Russia, and has visited almost 40 countries.

