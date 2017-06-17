the Chosen One Gop backs former Utah legislator for Chaffetz seat
Former Utah lawmaker Chris Herrod, speaks with delegates before start of a 2017 special convention Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Provo, Utah Former state legislator Chris Herrod was picked by Utah's special convention on Saturday as the preferred candidate to compete in a special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Chaffetz announced earlier this year he's resigning at the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May 20
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC