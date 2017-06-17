the Chosen One Gop backs former Utah ...

the Chosen One Gop backs former Utah legislator for Chaffetz seat

Former Utah lawmaker Chris Herrod, speaks with delegates before start of a 2017 special convention Saturday, June 17, 2017 in Provo, Utah Former state legislator Chris Herrod was picked by Utah's special convention on Saturday as the preferred candidate to compete in a special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz. Chaffetz announced earlier this year he's resigning at the end of June.

