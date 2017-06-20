Supporters of tax increase to raise $700M for Utah schools take first step

The Our Schools Now initiative to raise both income and sales taxes to bring in some $700 million for education was filed Tuesday with the lieutenant governor's office, the first step to getting on the 2018 ballot. "This is such an important issue the people in the state of Utah deserve a voice in the decision whether we should fund eduction more," Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson said at a news conference at the state Capitol.

