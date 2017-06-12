Suit aims to force Education Department to release information about...

Suit aims to force Education Departme...

Washington a The National Women's Law Center filed suit Monday against the Education Department to force the release of information about federal enforcement of Title IX, a law that governs how schools handle campus sexual harassment and assault. In Utah alone, three schools - the University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Westminster College - are under investigation for potentially mishandling sexual-assault complaints.

