Suit aims to force Education Department to release information about...
Washington a The National Women's Law Center filed suit Monday against the Education Department to force the release of information about federal enforcement of Title IX, a law that governs how schools handle campus sexual harassment and assault. In Utah alone, three schools - the University of Utah, Brigham Young University and Westminster College - are under investigation for potentially mishandling sexual-assault complaints.
