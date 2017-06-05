State officials grim about feds' commitment to critical funding for health insurers
Utah Department of Insurance officials on Thursday painted a grim picture concerning the federal government's willingness to follow through on funding for cost-sharing subsidies, saying the wavering could leave health insurers without any barometer to gauge next year's premiums. Department officials also said premiums on the federal individual insurance marketplace are expected to rise by 15 to 20 percent next year, though projections are difficult because of the uncertainty surrounding health care reform.
