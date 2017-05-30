'Special problems here:' Hatch talks ...

'Special problems here:' Hatch talks Utah's dire suicide rate, lauds state hotline

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSL-TV

After trying and failing to take his own life on Oct. 31, 2012, Dave Richards looked up a crisis hotline and laid his eyes on the sequence of numbers that would set him on a new path forever. Richards was on the University of Utah campus telling U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch about the number for the 24/7 CrisisLine call center at the University Neuropsychiatric Institute, which Hatch toured Thursday to ask questions about the services there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years... May 20 anonymous 4
News US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta... May 9 Cordwainer Trout 1
News US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon... May 8 okimar 7
News House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to... May 5 LEARN RUSSIAN 1
Corrupt NJ Judge Jerome Simandle May '17 Injustice 1
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Apr '17 CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr '17 Utah Jazz 3
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,896 • Total comments across all topics: 281,513,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC