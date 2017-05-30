'Special problems here:' Hatch talks Utah's dire suicide rate, lauds state hotline

After trying and failing to take his own life on Oct. 31, 2012, Dave Richards looked up a crisis hotline and laid his eyes on the sequence of numbers that would set him on a new path forever. Richards was on the University of Utah campus telling U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch about the number for the 24/7 CrisisLine call center at the University Neuropsychiatric Institute, which Hatch toured Thursday to ask questions about the services there.

