Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is burning so hot, the chemicals that would typically create elevate
Southern Utah's Brian Head Fire is burning so hot, the chemicals that would typically create elevated levels of ozone around the blaze are being completely consumed. The upside of the conditions of this particular fire, said Kristy Weber, a meteorologist for the Utah Division of Air Quality, is that it's having a limited impact on air quality in Utah's metropolitan areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biden encourages Romney to consider Senate run ...
|Jun 11
|USAUSAUSA
|11
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|tournepa
|Jun 9
|mike
|1
|House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to...
|Jun 9
|cost of AIPAC
|2
|Chaffetz resigns at career pinnacle after years...
|May '17
|anonymous
|4
|US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Uta...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks mon...
|May '17
|okimar
|7
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC